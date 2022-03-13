Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.86%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 169.10 -$9.95 million N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 1.60 -$11.81 million ($0.60) -27.93

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,490.42% -102.29% -92.18% Tactile Systems Technology -5.68% -7.31% -4.45%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

