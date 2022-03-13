Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $3.03 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007910 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $796.00 million and $94.24 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,121,331 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

