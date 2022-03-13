Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AOMR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.
About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.