Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AOMR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 275,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.