Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $2,912.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,996.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

