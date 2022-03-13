Ann-Stanton C. Gore Purchases 1,116 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CMO Ann-Stanton C. Gore bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,389.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

