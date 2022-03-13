Apollo Currency Trading Down 12.7% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

