Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

