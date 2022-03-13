Applied Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

