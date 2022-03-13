Applied Capital LLC Buys 2,024 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

