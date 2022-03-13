Applied Capital LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

