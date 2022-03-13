Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,493,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91.

