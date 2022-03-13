Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,493,000.
Shares of DFIV stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.