Applied Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Applied Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Shares of CAT opened at $214.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

