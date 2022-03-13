Applied Capital LLC Sells 510 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Applied Capital LLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $156.81 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.