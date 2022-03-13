AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 237,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.73. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

