AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

