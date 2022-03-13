Aragon Court (ANJ) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $28.85 million and $86,449.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

