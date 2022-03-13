Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

ABUS stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $432.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 406,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

