ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $12.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,246. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
