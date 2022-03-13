ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $12.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,246. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

