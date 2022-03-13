ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $24.13 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

