Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.76 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

