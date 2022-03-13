Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 180511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAWH shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.