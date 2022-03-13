Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,891 ($64.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,167.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,669.99. The company has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

