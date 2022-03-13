ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,628.57.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. ASOS has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $81.52.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

