Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,254,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

