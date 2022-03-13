Assemble Protocol Price Hits $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,437,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,329,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

