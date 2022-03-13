Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

