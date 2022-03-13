Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.30 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
