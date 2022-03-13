AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $61.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 6,342,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,771. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 430.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.