Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

