Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $203,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 535,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

