Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. 1,633,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

