AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.33 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

