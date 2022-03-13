Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,968. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95.

