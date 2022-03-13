AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

