Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $48.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. 619,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,127. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $40,161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,810,000 after buying an additional 619,122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 397,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

