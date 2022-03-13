Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 812.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

