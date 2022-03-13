AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $48,499.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105169 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.