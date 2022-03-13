Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 12,930 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

