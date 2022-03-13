Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 12,930 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Travelzoo (Get Rating)
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.