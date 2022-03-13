B. Riley Cuts PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $18.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

