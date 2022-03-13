B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 155 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $240,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.93 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

