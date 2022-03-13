B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $303.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.76 and its 200 day moving average is $386.60. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.49 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

