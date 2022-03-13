B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 703 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

