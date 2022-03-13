B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 59 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $544.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $511.20 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $864.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

