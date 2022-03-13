BackPacker Coin (BPC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $490.00

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. BackPacker Coin has a market cap of $38,258.40 and $490.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BackPacker Coin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00070381 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BackPacker Coin Coin Profile

BackPacker Coin is a coin. BackPacker Coin’s total supply is 6,281,496 coins. The official website for BackPacker Coin is backpackercoin.com . BackPacker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@backpackercoin.marketing . BackPacker Coin’s official Twitter account is @BACKPACKERCOIN2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

