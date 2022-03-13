Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

