Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,180.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.68 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

