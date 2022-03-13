Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBAJF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (Get Rating)

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.