Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BBAJF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.
