Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $3,737,000.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.