Bank of America Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.