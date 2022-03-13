Bank of America Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.
MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13.
In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
