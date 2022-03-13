Bank of America Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.29.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

